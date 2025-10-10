The five Peterborough roads where new 30mph restrictions have been put in place

The roads can be seen below:
Councils have an obligation to publish legal notices on issues with a public interest, like planning, licensing and roadworks. They appear in the classified section of The Peterborough Telegraph, and online at https://publicnoticeportal.uk/.
1. Public notices:
The new 30mph speed limits Photo: Neli - stock.adobe.com
2. Welland Road
From the roundabout at its junction with the A47 in a southerly direction for a distance of 66m. Photo: Google
3. The Causeway, Thorney
From the roundabout at its junction with the A47 in an easterly direction for a distance of 402m. Photo: Google
4. Crowland Road
From the roundabout at its junction with the A47 in a northerly direction for a distance of 38m Photo: Google