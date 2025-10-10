The five Peterborough roads where new 30mph restrictions have been put in place

By Ben Jones
Published 10th Oct 2025, 17:00 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2025, 01:16 BST
Five new roads have seen 30mph speed restrictions imposed by Peterborough City Council.

The roads can be seen below:

Councils have an obligation to publish legal notices on issues with a public interest, like planning, licensing and roadworks. They appear in the classified section of The Peterborough Telegraph, and online at https://publicnoticeportal.uk/.

The new 30mph speed limits

The new 30mph speed limits Photo: Neli - stock.adobe.com

From the roundabout at its junction with the A47 in a southerly direction for a distance of 66m.

2. Welland Road

From the roundabout at its junction with the A47 in a southerly direction for a distance of 66m. Photo: Google

From the roundabout at its junction with the A47 in an easterly direction for a distance of 402m.

3. The Causeway, Thorney

From the roundabout at its junction with the A47 in an easterly direction for a distance of 402m. Photo: Google

From the roundabout at its junction with the A47 in a northerly direction for a distance of 38m

4. Crowland Road

From the roundabout at its junction with the A47 in a northerly direction for a distance of 38m Photo: Google

