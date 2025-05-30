The cheapest petrol stations to fill up with unleaded in Peterborough - according to petrolprices.com

By Stephen Briggs
Published 30th May 2025, 11:13 BST
It could be worth driving that extra mile to fill up – with a 4p per litre difference between the cheapest and the 12th cheapest petrol station

While petrol is not as expensive as it was a few years ago – when it nearly hit £2 per litre – it is still not cheap to fill your car up.

With most people not yet having an electric car, knowing where the best spot to fill up is vital.

Thanks to www.petrolprices.com, we have had a look at the cheapest places to fill up in Peterborough – with the prices taken on Thursday May 29.

The price of a litre of unleaded can vary dramatically in Peterborough

1. Peterborough petrol prices

The price of a litre of unleaded can vary dramatically in Peterborough Photo: Milan - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales
According to Petrolprices.com, Sainsbury's on Oxney Road was the equal cheapest place for a litre of unleaded - costing £1.23.9p

2. Sainsbury's Oxney Road

According to Petrolprices.com, Sainsbury's on Oxney Road was the equal cheapest place for a litre of unleaded - costing £1.23.9p Photo: Google

Photo Sales
According to Petrolprices.com, Esso on Padholme Road was the equal cheapest place for a litre of unleaded - costing £1.23.9p

3. Esso on Padholme Road

According to Petrolprices.com, Esso on Padholme Road was the equal cheapest place for a litre of unleaded - costing £1.23.9p Photo: Google

Photo Sales
According to Petrolprices.com, Morrisons on Lincoln Road was the equal third cheapest place for a litre of unleaded - costing £1.24.7p

4. Morrisons on Lincoln Road

According to Petrolprices.com, Morrisons on Lincoln Road was the equal third cheapest place for a litre of unleaded - costing £1.24.7p Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Peterborough
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice