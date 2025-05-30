The cheapest petrol stations to fill up with unleaded in Peterborough - according to petrolprices.com

While petrol is not as expensive as it was a few years ago – when it nearly hit £2 per litre – it is still not cheap to fill your car up.
With most people not yet having an electric car, knowing where the best spot to fill up is vital.
1. Peterborough petrol prices
The price of a litre of unleaded can vary dramatically in Peterborough Photo: Milan - stock.adobe.com
2. Sainsbury's Oxney Road
According to Petrolprices.com, Sainsbury's on Oxney Road was the equal cheapest place for a litre of unleaded - costing £1.23.9p Photo: Google
3. Esso on Padholme Road
According to Petrolprices.com, Esso on Padholme Road was the equal cheapest place for a litre of unleaded - costing £1.23.9p Photo: Google
4. Morrisons on Lincoln Road
According to Petrolprices.com, Morrisons on Lincoln Road was the equal third cheapest place for a litre of unleaded - costing £1.24.7p Photo: Google