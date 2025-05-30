The cheapest petrol stations to fill up with unleaded in Peterborough - according to petrolprices.com

While petrol is not as expensive as it was a few years ago – when it nearly hit £2 per litre – it is still not cheap to fill your car up.

With most people not yet having an electric car, knowing where the best spot to fill up is vital.

Thanks to www.petrolprices.com, we have had a look at the cheapest places to fill up in Peterborough – with the prices taken on Thursday May 29.

1 . Peterborough petrol prices The price of a litre of unleaded can vary dramatically in Peterborough

2 . Sainsbury's Oxney Road According to Petrolprices.com, Sainsbury's on Oxney Road was the equal cheapest place for a litre of unleaded - costing £1.23.9p

3 . Esso on Padholme Road According to Petrolprices.com, Esso on Padholme Road was the equal cheapest place for a litre of unleaded - costing £1.23.9p

4 . Morrisons on Lincoln Road According to Petrolprices.com, Morrisons on Lincoln Road was the equal third cheapest place for a litre of unleaded - costing £1.24.7p