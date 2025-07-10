The cheapest petrol stations in Peterborough as RAC warns of price hike amid fears of panic buying

By Stephen Briggs
Published 10th Jul 2025
Updated 10th Jul 2025, 10:59 BST
The RAC has issued a warning to motorists as fuel prices surge this month, with the average cost of petrol rising by 2p per litre.

In response, drivers may be tempted to fill up an extra container or two while prices are still relatively manageable or before they rise further.

After three months of declining pump prices, tensions in the Middle East have triggered a sudden reversal, pushing the average cost of petrol up by 2p per litre, according to new analysis from RAC Fuel Watch.

Unleaded now costs 134.17p a litre on average, up 2p since 1 June, meaning the cost to fill a 55-litre family car stands at £73.79 (£1.07 more than at the start of the month). The price of diesel went up even more – by nearly 3p (2.8p) a litre, from 138.39p at the start to 141.21p at the end. This added £1.55 to the cost a household pays to fill a family car.

Supermarket prices saw below-average increases last month, with petrol up 1.3p from 128.96p to 130.26p, while diesel rose by 1.6p from 135.06p to 136.67p. But it’s once again drivers in Northern Ireland who benefit from the cheapest visits to the forecourt – a litre of unleaded there costs 128p on average, around 6p less than the average across the whole of the UK, with diesel at 134p.

Here are the cheapest petrol stations in Peterborough according to https://www.petrolprices.com/

The prices were accurate at 10.25am on Thursday, July 10 2025.

1. Petrol prices

Tesco Werrington - 126.9p per litre (unleaded)

2. Tesco Werrington

Eastfield Road Service Station - 127.9p per litre (unleaded)

3. Eastfield Road Service Station

Sainsbury's Oxney Road - 127.9p per litre

4. Sainsbury's Oxney Road

