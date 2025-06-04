The 20 Peterborough roundabouts with the highest number of collisions

When driving around any city in the UK, it won’t be long before you come across a roundabout.

And with the driving standards we all see on the roads every day (sometimes, it helps to use your indicator!) we all know it won’t be long before an accident occurs somewhere.

Now, government data has shown the accident rate for streets across the country during a five-year period from 2019 to 2023.

The accidents are broken down by the website, Crashmap.co.uk into three categories – slight, serious and fatal.

We’ve crunched the numbers and looked at which roundabouts in Peterborough have seen the most accidents during that time, and listed them here, with the roundabout with the most accidents shown at the end of the list.

