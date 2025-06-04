The 20 Peterborough roundabouts with the highest number of collisions

By Stephen Briggs
Published 4th Jun 2025, 13:35 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2025, 15:30 BST
The roundabouts with the most serious collisions in Peterborough have been revealed

When driving around any city in the UK, it won’t be long before you come across a roundabout.

And with the driving standards we all see on the roads every day (sometimes, it helps to use your indicator!) we all know it won’t be long before an accident occurs somewhere.

Now, government data has shown the accident rate for streets across the country during a five-year period from 2019 to 2023.

The accidents are broken down by the website, Crashmap.co.uk into three categories – slight, serious and fatal.

We’ve crunched the numbers and looked at which roundabouts in Peterborough have seen the most accidents during that time, and listed them here, with the roundabout with the most accidents shown at the end of the list.

1. Roundabouts with the most accidents

Four slight accidents

2. Paston Parkway/Fulbridge Road/Davids Lane

Four slight accidents Photo: Google

Four slight accidents

3. Bretton Gate Roundabout

Four slight accidents Photo: Google

Four slight accidents

4. Orton Parkway Roundabout

Four slight accidents Photo: Google

