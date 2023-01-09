The removal of an old pedestrian footbridge as part of works to improve a section of the Nene Parkway have been delayed due to strong winds.

A stretch of the parkway, at Junction 15 (the junction with the A47 at Thorpe Wood), was due to be closed between Friday, January 6 and Monday, January 9 with crews ready to lift the bridge, that spans the parkway, away.

The bridge was still in place after the planned closure was due to be lifted, however, with a spokesperson for the council the works were forced to be delayed by strong winds on Sunday.

The removal of the pedestrian bridge on the Nene Parkway.

A new date for removing the bridge has yet to be decided.

Plans were in place to install the replacement bridge between 8pm on Friday, January 27 to Monday, January 30- when the road will be closed again.

The bridge must be replaced to bring it up to current standards and due to the fact that it does not span far enough across the parkway to allow sufficient space for works to widen the carriageway.

The council has said that it plans to open the new bridge by the end of March.

A signed diversion route for pedestrians and cyclists will be in place until the new bridge is completed.

Also starting on Monday, there will also be a dedicated left lane closure on the A47 at Junction 15 (westbound) onto Nene Parkway.

The lane will be closed for 24 hours a day until March 17 as part of the works to widen the carriageway.

Responding to the displeasure of some residents, Council Leader Wayne Fitzgerald: “The council had publicised the works and the road closure well in advance and there are further closures and works to come.

This bridge removal and replacement has been well documented and consulted upon with nearby residents. Now I also realise that some local residents that will be affected temporarily are unhappy and we engaged with them and nobody has been ignored. However, some still remain unhappy as we could not do what they wanted but this work is essential and will aid traffic flows in the long run.

