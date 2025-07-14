Stamford Bridge closed to traffic until SEPTEMBER for vital works

Visitors to Stamford are being reminded that the main bridge taking traffic over the river is now closed until September 1.

The bridge, a Grade II listed structure, is being closed to allow waterproofing works to take place. The works will cost £200,000.

Diversions are signposted in the town.

Car parks on either side of the bridge will remain fully accessible throughout the duration of works. Cattlemarket Car Park (south of the river) can be accessed by following Diverted Traffic(S) signs and Wharf Road Car Park (north of the river) by following Diverted Traffic (N) signs.

Cllr Michael Cheyne, executive member for Highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “The remedial work required on the bridge is essential for the continuing use of what is one of Stamford’s most famous landmarks, and a critical part of the local traffic network.

“Our expert team has carried out various surveys of the bridge to find out exactly what is needed. We have discovered that the bridge shows signs of water seepage which is the result of a failure of the existing waterproofing membrane.

“To deal with this, we will have to remove the existing road surface and footpaths. A fresh waterproof membrane will then be laid on the exposed substrate. Once complete, we will put the footpaths back in and then lay the new road surface.

“It’s a complex and necessary series of works to keep the bridge in a useable condition. Unfortunately, we are not able to engineer a work-around that would leave the traffic network open as it is whilst we deal with the issues on the bridge.”

“These works will cost in the region of £200,000 to complete and are very important to the future of the bridge.

“We have been looking at every possible alternative to not have to close the bridge, but it can’t be done. The issue with us having to go ahead with these works this summer is that water ingress like this, if not arrested, can have serious structural, functional and safety consequences.

"Re-waterproofing will improve the safety to the road users, longevity of the historic structure, avoid unexpected future disruptions and reduce the maintenance costs in the long term.

“We are carrying out these works across the school summer holidays, as much as we are able to, to lessen the impact on the local traffic network. Likewise regarding the diversion route, we understand that many local residents will know of easier and more straightforward alternative routes to take in the area.

“We continue to do all that we can to deliver this listed structure set of work to a very high standard, and to lessen traffic impacts wherever possible.

“Whilst the disruption caused is regrettable, it is unavoidable as we deliver these vital works that will have a very large impact on the future of Stamford town bridge.”