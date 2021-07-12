Stagecoach upgrades services to Peterborough One Retail Park

The changes, which come into effect from Monday, July 26, are being implemented following the retail park’s latest expansion to include a new Aldi supermarket.

The 36 service operates between Holbeach, Thorney and Peterborough while the 37 service operates between Spalding bus station, Crowland, Eye and Peterborough.

Peterborough One Retail Park, owned and managed by Targetfollow Estates Ltd, is home to retailers including the newly opened Aldi store, Van Hage Garden Centre and The Works. There are also leisure facilities such as the inflatable theme park Inflata Nation, Angle Axe Throwing and the Hebden School of Dancing. Also just announced is a new facility for Inspired Martial Arts.

A Stagecoach bus at Peterborough One Retail Park

Paul Dunn, associate director for Targetfollow Estates Ltd, said: “It’s testament to the success of all our retailers that we are now able to welcome new visitors to our fully let park by bus whether they are enjoying beauty treatments in KAMU, hair-dos in Steadman hairdressing or even sharpening their axe throwing skills in Angle Axe.”

Darren Roe, managing director of Stagecoach East, said: “At Stagecoach East we are constantly listening to customer feedback and looking for ways to enhance and update our bus network to better support local people in the communities we serve.

‘We are, therefore, delighted to introduce an enhanced route for our 36 and 37 services to provide a direct and convenient link to the Peterborough One Retail Park, especially in light of the new Aldi supermarket opening.

“We are continuing to work closely with local councils and authorities to deliver the best network to our passengers and hope local shoppers and visitors take advantage of this route amendment when visiting the retail park for shopping and leisure.

“We remain dedicated to providing safe travel and maintaining strict hygiene and cleaning standards across our network to enable our passengers to continue using our services safely.”