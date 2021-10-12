Stagecoach announce major timetable changes to Peterborough bus services due to driver shortage

Stagecoach buses

The changes will be introduced on Sunday, October 24, and will impact a number of routes in the city.

A spokesperson for Stagecach East said: “We are constantly looking for ways to update and improve our bus network across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough. As with many industries, we are facing a staffing situation that is out of our control due to external factors. Our team are doing a fantastic job in the circumstances, and we are working hard to get the new drivers who are in our training pipeline on the road as soon as possible. We would like to thank all of our passengers for their patience as we deal with this. As a result, we are looking at making some changes to our timetable from Sunday 24 October to enhance the reliability of our services. For more information on the timetable changes, please visit: http://stge.co/o4S250GpQaC.”

The firm is the latest to be impacted by a shortage of drivers, with a number of city council services, including school transport and bin collections, already affected.

The new timetables will see:

Citi 1

• The Citi 1 service will run every 15 minutes Monday-Saturday.

• The Citi 1 service will operate hourly in the evenings (from 18:45 in Werrington & from 18:48 in Orton).

Citi 2/3

• The Citi 2 & Citi 3 services will operate every 20 minutes Monday - Saturday.

• The routes will operate every hour in the evenings. (Citi 2 from 18:22 at North Bretton & from 18:20 at Paston. Citi 3 from 18:10 at Peterborough Hospital & from 18:48 at Stanground)

Citi 4/6

• The Citi 4 & Citi 6 services will operate every 30 minutes Monday - Saturday.

• The routes will operate every hour in the evenings. (Citi 4 from 18:30 at Parnwell & from 20:07 at the City Centre. Citi 6 from 18:55 at the City Centre & from 19:13 at Hampton)

36

• The last 36 service departing from Eye Village, at 17:53 will now operate slightly later, at 18:03.

46