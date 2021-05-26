Speed reduction measures welcomed at Peterborough accident blackspot

Residents, councillors and former councillors have been campaigning for measures to be put in place on Park Crescent near Central Park for a number of years.

Along with Central Park, the road is near schools. Peterborough Regional College and nursing homes, and there have been a number of crashes in recent years.

Now it has been confirmed that ‘raised table’ speed bumps will be installed on the road next month.

The works to fit the measures will start next month

The news was welcomed by Park Ward councillor Shaz Nawaz, who said; “We have been asking for traffic calming measures in that area for a number of years. There have been quite a few accidents on Park Crescent mainly due to speeding.

“We welcome the traffic calming measures because we’ve worked incredibly hard to them to be introduced. We know residents will be pleased to see the progress. We hope the measures will reduce the number of accidents significantly.”

Former Park Ward councillors John Peach and Richard Ferris both campaigned for measures to be put in place during their time at the council.

John said: “I worked alongside the Broadway Residents Association and local residents, and welcome the news that finally speed reduction measures are being put down in Park Crescent.

“This follows residents concerns over a number of years about speeding traffic that has resulted in a number of serious road traffic accidents.

“The traffic calming will not only make it safer for residents by also pupils and students at the Thomas Deacon Academy, Regional College and UTC.”

Richard added: “I asked for this years ago, but it was dismissed as being too expensive, that there was insufficient evidence of excessive speeds to support such an intervention, and told that such calming measures wouldn’t work.

“I’m delighted at this news.

“There are three entrances/exits to the Park on Park Crescent and, on busy days when there are a lot of parked cars, this is an accident waiting to happen.

“Furthermore, there have been numerous accidents where vehicles travelling at speed have left the road and damaged adjacent properties (some more than once).

“We have been very fortunate that nobody was on the footpath at the time. It’s a wide road and, unfortunately, some drivers see that as a challenge and drive at speeds completely inappropriate to the surroundings.

“I’d be in favour of introducing a 20mph limit on Park Crescent, too, enforced with signage.”

A Peterborough City Council spokesperson said: “The council are installing speed tables on Park Crescent to improve road safety to prevent accidents occurring on this street.”