Drivers have been advised to avoid the city centre while crews investigate a gas leak.

Cadent Gas are currently on the scene of a gas leak at Bishop’s Road.

Multi-way traffic lights have been setup at the Bishops Road/Vineyard Road roundabout, causing significant travel disruption in the city centre and all approaches.

Peterborough City Council has advised residents to find alternative routes into the city centre.

A council statement confirmed: “At this moment in time we have not be told how long the disruption will last but we will post updates when we receive them.”