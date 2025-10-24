Significant traffic disruption in Peterborough city centre following gas leak

By Ben Jones
Published 24th Oct 2025, 14:49 BST
Drivers have been advised to avoid the city centre while crews investigate a gas leak.

Cadent Gas are currently on the scene of a gas leak at Bishop’s Road.

Multi-way traffic lights have been setup at the Bishops Road/Vineyard Road roundabout, causing significant travel disruption in the city centre and all approaches.

Peterborough City Council has advised residents to find alternative routes into the city centre.

A council statement confirmed: “At this moment in time we have not be told how long the disruption will last but we will post updates when we receive them.”

