Significant traffic disruption in Peterborough city centre following gas leak
Drivers have been advised to avoid the city centre while crews investigate a gas leak.
Cadent Gas are currently on the scene of a gas leak at Bishop’s Road.
Multi-way traffic lights have been setup at the Bishops Road/Vineyard Road roundabout, causing significant travel disruption in the city centre and all approaches.
Peterborough City Council has advised residents to find alternative routes into the city centre.
A council statement confirmed: “At this moment in time we have not be told how long the disruption will last but we will post updates when we receive them.”