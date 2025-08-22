SEVEN weeks of works start on busy Peterborough street to replace old gas mains

Seven weeks of works have begun on Fletton High Street as old metal gas mains are replaced by newer plastic pipes.

Cadent started the works this week, which means there is a closure to traffic on the road.

Stagecoach have said bus services will not be able to access the road until September 26, with residents urged to use stops on Fletton Avenue.

A spokesperson for Cadent said: “Our important work to upgrade ageing iron gas pipes with new plastic ones, which will futureproof our network and allow us to keep gas flowing in the Fletton area, is continuing.

“We have been working closely with the council and local Highways Authority to find the best possible diversion. The current road closure in place is planned for the next seven weeks, with full diversion routes displayed and access for residents maintained. This is vital to ensure the safety of road users and our team on site.

“We understand this is causing disruption and we aim to complete these essential works as quickly and as safely as possible.

“During this time, it is a good reminder that if you smell gas, don’t assume it is related to this work. Call the National Gas Emergency number on 0800 111 999*.”

*All calls are recorded and may be monitored.”