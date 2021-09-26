Services disrupted at Peterborough taxi company by fuel supply issues
Services are being disrupted at a taxi company in Peterborough by ongoing fuel supply issues
Goldstar Diamond Cars, based in Fengate, issued an update on Saturday (September 25) stating that their services had been affected by staff not being able to come into work because of not being able to find fuel or being delayed by having to search multiple petrol stations and wait in queues.
A statement from the company said: “We would just like to inform our customers that our services are currently being affected by the “Fuel situation” we currently find ourselves in.
“Our drivers are having to come off the road, being prevented from coming to work due to not being able to get the fuel they need or driving round multiple stations to fill up, due to people unnecessarily panic buying fuel from stations.
“We will continue to service our community as much as we can but please bear with us.”
Across Peterborough on both Friday and Saturday significant queues have been seen at petrol stations, which has led to a number of running out and a number of people being left potentially stranded after being unable to find fuel.
The latest news about Goldstar and other taxi companies in the city, is only likely to bring more people and services in the city to a standstill. The government has stated that it is working on solutions to alleviate the supply problems and that there is no need for panic-buying as there are no shortages of fuel.