Roadworks to close A47 near Peterborough this weekend
A busy junction on the A47 near Peterborough will be closed to traffic this weekend as work continues on a major upgrade scheme.
There will be a full road closure from the existing Guyhirn roundabout to the Gull Road/A47junction from Friday 21 May at 8pm to Monday 24 May at 6am.
The A141/A47 March Road and A47 South Brink will remain open.
There will be a signed diversion in place while the closure is in force. To view the diversion, visit https://assets.highwaysengland.co.uk/roads/road-projects/A47+Guyhirn+junction/Diversion+route+for+road+closures+to+the+south+of+the+Guyhirn+roundabout+.pdf
The upgrade scheme at the Guyhirn Roundabout started in April. The work included removing streetlights and modifying the current roundabout and crossing points. For safety reasons there is now a 30mph speed limit and traffic lights have been introduced during overnight works.
For more information visit https://highwaysengland.co.uk/our-work/east/a47-guyhirn-junction/