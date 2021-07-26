Roadworks to close A47 near Peterborough

Roadworks

A major scheme is taking place at Guyhirn at the moment to improve safety.

A spokesman for Highways England said; “Now that the diversion of the Anglian Water mains is complete, we will be able to complete the eastern widening to the A141 including the installation of new drains, kerbs, placing stone and tarmac.

“Additional lane closures and traffic lights are needed to allow us to surface this widened area. For safety purposes, we will need to have make road closures on the following dates:

Wednesday, July 28 at 8pm to Thursday, July 29 at 6am and Thursday, July 29 at 8pm to Friday, July 30 at 6am: A47 South Brink from / to existing Guyhirn roundabout.

“Monday, August 2 8pm to Tuesday, August 3 at 6am: A141 March Road from / to existing Guyhirn roundabout.”