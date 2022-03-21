Roadworks between Peterborough and Whittlesey to cause traffic disruption
A roadworks scheme will cause traffic disruption between Peterborough and Whittlesey this week.
By Stephen Briggs
Monday, 21st March 2022, 4:45 am
As part of the King’s Dyke scheme, for three days starting on Wednesday 23 March traffic on the A605 will be asked to drive on a section of the new western roundabout - closest to Peterborough and near McCains - takes place on the existing A605.
There will be traffic lights at the tie-in itself, but it will be two-way traffic around the roundabout.
The new bus stops within the current site will temporarily be in operation during these dates.