Roadworks between Peterborough and Whittlesey to cause traffic disruption

A roadworks scheme will cause traffic disruption between Peterborough and Whittlesey this week.

By Stephen Briggs
Monday, 21st March 2022, 4:45 am
The works will cause disruption this week

As part of the King’s Dyke scheme, for three days starting on Wednesday 23 March traffic on the A605 will be asked to drive on a section of the new western roundabout - closest to Peterborough and near McCains - takes place on the existing A605.

There will be traffic lights at the tie-in itself, but it will be two-way traffic around the roundabout.

The new bus stops within the current site will temporarily be in operation during these dates.

