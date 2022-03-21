The works will cause disruption this week

As part of the King’s Dyke scheme, for three days starting on Wednesday 23 March traffic on the A605 will be asked to drive on a section of the new western roundabout - closest to Peterborough and near McCains - takes place on the existing A605.

There will be traffic lights at the tie-in itself, but it will be two-way traffic around the roundabout.