Roadworks affecting Peterborough over next two weeks
A number of roads in Peterborough will be affected by roadworks over the next two weeks with closures, lane closures and temporary traffic lights in place.
These are the details we have so far:
Nene Parkway - Lane closures at both ends June 24-25.
Fletton Parkway - Lane closure near Hampton roundabout until June 18.
Frank Perkins Parkway - Lane closure at roundabout junction with Parnwell Way until Aug 6.
Soke Parkway - Roundabout 19 (junction with Topmore Way) lane closure until June 25-26.
Paston Parkway (after Gunthorpe Road roundabout) - Lane closure June 22-24
Coniston Road - Closure June 21-24.
Bretton Way, Enterprise Way - Lane Closure June 24-25.
Bretton Way, near Manton Junction - Traffic controlJune 15-18.
Eastfield Road - Roundabout closure June 20-24.
Boongate - Delays likely during roadworks from June 14 to June 24.
St John’s Street - Road closure June 14&15 and June 20-24.
Vineyard Road - Road closure June 20-24.
Rivergate - Lane closure June 14-15.
Bourges Boulevard - Lane closure June 14&15.
Park Crescent - Road closure until July 16.
Vicarage Farm Road, Edgerley Drain Road, Storeys Bar Road junction - Closures in place until June 25.
Oundle Road (near Tesco Express) - traffic lights in place June 15&16.
Oundle Road (Alwalton) - Lane closures in place June 17-18.
London Road (near Park St) - traffic lights in place June 15-17.
London Road (after St Margaret’s Road junction) - traffic lights in place June 15-16.
Fletton Avenue - traffic lights in place for Cadent gas works until July 2.
Whittlesey Road, Stanground - Traffic control June 15-17.
Whittlesey Road, Toll Road junction - Lane closure June 17-30.
Eye - Peterborough Road traffic lights in operation June 16-18.
Castor - Peterborough Road closure June 14&15 and 21&22.