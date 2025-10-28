Road resurfacing anger after parked car means Peterborough street will be 'patched'

The white VW Golf was left on Belsize Avenue in Woodston on Monday while the crucial works were taking place.

The city council decided not to tow the car away – so the road resurfacing works were left incomplete, with a patch of the old tarmac left where the had been parked.

One resident on the street said the road resurfacing works were vital – as her car had suffered a number of problems on the street.

She said: “I’m honestly pretty annoyed. The road is so bad and we all waited so long. I’ve had so many punctures in my car tyres over the last 16 years of living on my street.”

A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said: “Whenever we carry out highways works that requires vehicles to be moved, we always work to inform residents beforehand by carrying out letter drops and door knocks, in order to locate vehicle owners. In most cases, vehicles are moved ahead of works starting, but occasionally we are unable to locate owners.

“As the council does not have the authority to move vehicles, all we can do is advertise the work and instruct drivers to move their vehicles. In this case, we had planned to plane the road surface on Monday and resurface on Tuesday. The vehicle has now been moved but unfortunately we were unable to plane this section so a patch will remain in the new surface.”

The road resurfacing in Woodston was part of a programme of works across Peterborough.

Last month The Peterborough Telegraph revealed which Peterborough streets have had the most potholes reported on them in the past year

