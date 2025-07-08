Road in Deeping St James re-opens following two vehicle crash

By Stephen Briggs
Published 8th Jul 2025, 09:21 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2025, 14:55 BST
A road in Deeping St James was closed by police this morning (July 8) following a two vehicle crash.

Lincolnshire Police said they were called to the crash at the junction of Brewton Drive and Linchfield Road.

A spokesperson for the force said the road was blocked, urging motorists to avoid the area.

The road has now re-opened, and police have confirmed there were no arrests, and said the injuries were not ‘life threatening or life altering.’

