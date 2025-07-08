Road in Deeping St James re-opens following two vehicle crash

A road in Deeping St James was closed by police this morning (July 8) following a two vehicle crash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lincolnshire Police said they were called to the crash at the junction of Brewton Drive and Linchfield Road.

A spokesperson for the force said the road was blocked, urging motorists to avoid the area.

The road has now re-opened, and police have confirmed there were no arrests, and said the injuries were not ‘life threatening or life altering.’