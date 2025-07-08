Road in Deeping St James re-opens following two vehicle crash
A road in Deeping St James was closed by police this morning (July 8) following a two vehicle crash.
Lincolnshire Police said they were called to the crash at the junction of Brewton Drive and Linchfield Road.
A spokesperson for the force said the road was blocked, urging motorists to avoid the area.
The road has now re-opened, and police have confirmed there were no arrests, and said the injuries were not ‘life threatening or life altering.’