Overnight road closures will be in place until April 14 along the Nene Parkway and Bretton Way.

The resurfacing works are taking place following recent carriageway widening works.

All road closures will be in place between 8pm and 6am on weekdays on the following sections of road:

Works will take place along the Nene Parkway and Bretton Way.

- Nene Parkway between the junction with Longthorpe Parkway and J15 with the A47.

- Junction 15 of the Nene Parkway, Bretton Way and the A47, including slip roads.

- Bretton Way between J15 with the A47 to the Copeland roundabout.