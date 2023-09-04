News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Road closures on Frank Perkins Parkway slip ways in Peterborough to begin tonight

Overnight closures around junction seven of the Frank Perkins Parkway will start on Monday (September 4) and last for two weeks
By Stephen Briggs
Published 1st Sep 2023, 10:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 11:15 BST

Motorists are being warned about a series of overnight road closures starting in Peterborough this evening (Monday).

The works will affect slip roads on the Frank Perkins Parkway, and delays are expected in the area while the works take place. Diversions will be in place during the works

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Peterborough City Council spokesperson said: “Closures will be in place from 8pm until 6am on the Frank Perkins Parkway junction 7 northbound off slip, Eastfield Road/Oxney Road between the junctions with Reeves Way and Franklyn Crescent and Eye Road from its junction with Eastfield Road to its junction with Royal Court. Diversion routes will be in place and signposted. Allow extra time for your journey.

“Apologies for any inconvenience the improvement works may cause. Please note these are programmed dates and may change should we experience delays.”

Related topics:PeterboroughMotoristsDiversionsPeterborough City Council