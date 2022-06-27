Road closures to be aware of in Peterborough this week. Photo: Adobe Stock.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A47, from 7pm June 13 to 6am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 eastbound and westbound, between A16 and A15 junctions. Diversion route for local authority works on behalf of Tarmac.

• A47, from 8pm May 16 to 6am July 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A47 eastbound and westbound, New Cut Roundabout to Guyhirn Roundabout carriageway closures and diversion route due to electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm February 18 to 6am August 12, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Wansford, junction to Old Great North Road, Stibbington, carriageway closure for barrier/Fence Safety Repairs on behalf of Mott Macdonald.

• A1, from 8pm October 25 2021 to 6am December 3 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A47 eastbound and westbound, Longthorpe - carriageway closures for structural works on behalf of National Highways.

• A1(M), from 8pm June 28 to 6am June 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1(M) northbound, between, junction 15 and junction 16 there will be a lane one two three closure and junction 16 entry slip road will be closed.

• A1(M), from 8pm June 29 to 6am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1(M) southbound, between, junction 17 and junction 16 there will be a lane one two closure and junction 17 entry closed and junction 16 exit closed.

• A1(M), from 8pm June 29 to 6am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1(M) northbound, between, junction 16 and junction 17 there will be a lane one two closure leading to a full slip road closure, junction 17 exit.