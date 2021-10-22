Road closures in place on London Road following Peterborough United matches expected until Christmas

Building progress at Fletton Quays EMN-210104-165142009

Beginning on Saturday (October 23), the Highways Agency will be closing London Road from Town Bridge to the Premier Inn Hotel approximately 20 minutes following home fixtures.

The closures will begin shortly after 4:45pm and are to allow the safe exit of pedestrians from the ground.

It is believed that the road closure is linked to the fact that a 24/7 lane and pavement closure is in place next to the Fletton Quays development.

The works to build a retaining wall for the site, modify the pavement and install a pedestrian barrier adjacent to the road began earlier this month (October 11) and are expected to be completed shortly before Christmas.

A Peterborough United statement said: “Following the game on Saturday, there will be a road closure that could affect supporters leaving the stadium.

“Peterborough United welcome Queens Park Rangers to the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (3pm) and with a big crowd expected, supporters are advised to arrive to the ground in plenty of time ahead of kick-off.

“Supporters are also advised that the Highways Agency will be closing London Road, from the bridge to the Premier Inn Hotel for a short period following the conclusion of the fixture.

“This is due to the need to facilitate safe pedestrian egress from the ground which will require traffic to be stopped for a short period of time following the end of the match, expected to commence shortly after 4.45pm.

“This will take place at every home fixture until further notice.”