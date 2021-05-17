Road closure to end two weeks early due to Burghley Horse Trials cancellation

The works will be completed faster than expected

A section of Barnack Road that runs over the tunnel needs to be closed for several months so that Network Rail engineers can carry out strengthening work on the railway tunnel below.

The initial plan was for two planned closures from 3 July until 23 August, and then from 11 September until 15 November to allow the road to be re-opened during the popular horse trials event.

However, the decision by the organisers to cancel this year’s event due to the ongoing Covid pandemic means the tunnel repairs can continue uninterrupted and be completed sooner – allowing Barnack Road to re-open two weeks earlier on 1st November.

Gary Walsh, Route Director for Network Rail’s East Midlands route, said: “The work to strengthen Stamford Tunnel to make sure it remains fit for purpose for train services to run safely and reliably long into the future inevitably means some unavoidable disruption for the local community.

“We’ve worked closely with Lincolnshire County Council from outset to minimise this and agreed to pause work during the busy few weeks of the horse trials. Now the event is not going ahead, however, we’re glad to say we can continue working throughout August and September, finish earlier and bring forward the re-opening of the road.”