Road closure on A47 close to Thorney Toll in Peterborough following crash between motorbike and car

Large queues are being reported following a crash between a motorbike and a car on the A47.

The crash was first reported at just after 10:45am on the A47 Wisbech Road travelling eastbound from the Thorney bypass to Cross Guns Road (Thorney Services).

Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “Road Closure A47 both carriageways between Roundabout with B1167 and the services at Thorney Toll following a collision.

"Please find an alternative route.”

More as we have it.