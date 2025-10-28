Road closure on A47 close to Thorney Toll in Peterborough following crash between motorbike and car
Large queues are being reported following a crash between a motorbike and a car on the A47.
The crash was first reported at just after 10:45am on the A47 Wisbech Road travelling eastbound from the Thorney bypass to Cross Guns Road (Thorney Services).
Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “Road Closure A47 both carriageways between Roundabout with B1167 and the services at Thorney Toll following a collision.
"Please find an alternative route.”
