Road closed near Peterborough after three vehicle collision which sees one vehicle end up in ditch

The road remains closed

Emergency services are still at the scene of the incident, which happened on the A141 between March and Guyhirn just after 3pm today.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said; “We were called at 3.07pm today (24 September) with reports of a collision involving three vehicles on the A141 between March and Guyhirn.

“One of the vehicles left the road and is in a ditch.

“Officers and paramedics have attended the scene, but details of any injuries are unclear at this stage.