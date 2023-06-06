Cambridgeshire Police have shared the locations of their mobile speed cameras

Cambridgeshire Police uses mobile safety cameras across the county to keep an eye on motorists breaking the law and exceeding speed limits everyday.

The Peterborough Telegraph has complied this list of 25 locations of speed camera enforcement vans in and around Peterborough.

All images included in this list are illustrative only – and not the precise locations of where the vans park.

The Department for Transport (DfT) requires all local and police authorities to publish information about fixed safety cameras in their area.

The minimum penalty for speeding is £100 fine and three points added to your licence.

Receiving 12 or more points within three years may disqualify you from driving.

Speeding is one of the police’s ‘Fatal Four’ motoring offences - alongside drink and drug-driving, driving while distracted and not wearing a seatbelt.

These are the 25 locations near you where a mobile speed cameras may be parked:

