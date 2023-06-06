News you can trust since 1948
Cambridgeshire Police have shared the location of their speed enforcement cameras (image: Adobe).Cambridgeshire Police have shared the location of their speed enforcement cameras (image: Adobe).
REVEALED: 25 locations of mobile speed cameras in and around Peterborough – including March and Chatteris

Cambridgeshire Police have shared the locations of their mobile speed cameras
By Carly Roberts
Published 6th May 2022, 16:40 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 18:04 BST

Cambridgeshire Police uses mobile safety cameras across the county to keep an eye on motorists breaking the law and exceeding speed limits everyday.

The Peterborough Telegraph has complied this list of 25 locations of speed camera enforcement vans in and around Peterborough.

All images included in this list are illustrative only – and not the precise locations of where the vans park.

The Department for Transport (DfT) requires all local and police authorities to publish information about fixed safety cameras in their area.

The minimum penalty for speeding is £100 fine and three points added to your licence.

Receiving 12 or more points within three years may disqualify you from driving.

Speeding is one of the police’s ‘Fatal Four’ motoring offences - alongside drink and drug-driving, driving while distracted and not wearing a seatbelt.

These are the 25 locations near you where a mobile speed cameras may be parked:

P1 safety camera. Speed limit: 30mph

1. Goldhay Way

P1 safety camera. Speed limit: 30mph Photo: Google

P2 safety camera. Speed limit: 30mph

2. Oundle Road, Orton Longueville

P2 safety camera. Speed limit: 30mph Photo: Google

Mobile speed camera van location

3. A1139 Fletton Parkway, Westbound

Mobile speed camera van location Photo: Google

Mobile speed camera van location

4. A1073 Peterborough Road, Eye

Mobile speed camera van location Photo: Google

