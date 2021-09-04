Residents warned of road resurfacing works
Residents are being warned about a series of road resurfacing works scheduled to take place through the autumn.
A number of schemes – which are part of the Autumn Micro Asphalt Surface Treatment Programme – will begin on Monday, 6th September. More than half a million pounds will be invested in the project, targeting 58 sites across Cambridgeshire.
Micro Asphalt is a thin pre-mixed material which will be laid over the road surface to prevent damage, improve safety and increase the lifespan of the roads.
The process is weather dependent and requires the road surface to be dry. As a result, planned dates for the work may change at short notice. All roads are required to be closed in order for these works to be carried out, and where possible, a signed diversion route will be in place. Advanced warning signs will be put out a minimum of 14 days in before the works start.
Access to and from properties will be possible during throughout the scheme. This may be affected by the type of work carried out at the time and so local residents will receive a letter with more information and are encouraged to speak to teams onsite if they have any questions. Vehicles are asked not to park on the road during these works.
The Highways team onsite carrying out the works will be available to provide advice regarding the scheme and can assist with any access requirements.
Councillor Peter McDonald, Chair of the Highways and Transport Committee, said: “Our Highways team is committed to maintaining the safety and improving the quality of our roads and this programme is a vital part of this work. I am pleased to see such a large-scale project take place across so many parts of Cambridgeshire this Autumn.”
Schedule of works
Bourn
Kingfisher Close, Bourn - Micro Asphalt works start 3 October 2021 for two days - road closure
Brampton
Layton Crescent, Brampton - Micro Asphalt works start 27 September 2021 for one day - road closure with diversion
Horseshoes Way, Brampton - Micro Asphalt works start 27 September 2021 for two days - road closure
Elton
Brawn Way, Elton - Micro Asphalt works start 19 September 2021 for one day - road closure
Faber Lane, Elton - Micro Asphalt works start 19 September 2021 for two days - road closure
Hayes Walk, Elton - Micro Asphalt works start 20 September 2021 for one day - road closure
Ely
Old Brewery Close, Ely - Micro Asphalt works start 6 September 2021 for one day, 9.30am to 3.30pm - road closure
St Catherines, Ely - Micro Asphalt works start 6 September 2021 for two days, 7.30am to 6pm - road closure
Eynesbury
Andrew Road, Eynesbury - Micro Asphalt works start 4 October 2021 for two days, 9.30am to 3.30pm - road closure with diversion
Dunster Way, Eynesbury - Micro Asphalt works start 5 October 2021 for one day - road closure
Balmoral Way, Eynesbury - Micro Asphalt works start 5 October 2021 for two days - road closure
Compton Close, Eynesbury - Micro Asphalt works start 6 October 2021 for one day - road closure
Flint Way, Eynesbury - Micro Asphalt works start 6 October 2021 for one day - road closure
Fowlmere
St Marys Walk, Fowlmere - Micro Asphalt works start 12 October 2021 for one day - road closure
Champions Close, Fowlmere - Micro Asphalt works start 12 October 2021 for two days - road closure
Johns Close, Fowlmere - Micro Asphalt works start 13 October 2021 for one day - road closure
Isons Close, Fowlmere - Micro Asphalt works start 13 October 2021 for one day - road closure
Jacksons Way, Fowlmere - Micro Asphalt works start 13 October 2021 for two days - road closure
Ryecroft Lane, Fowlmere - Micro Asphalt works start 14 October 2021 for two days - road closure
Gamlingay
Beechside, Gamlingay - Micro Asphalt works start 7 October 2021 for one day - road closure
Plane Tree Close, Gamlingay - Micro Asphalt works start 7 October 2021 for one day - road closure
Almond Drive (access road), Gamlingay - Micro Asphalt works start 7 October 2021 for one day - road closure
Maple Court, Gamlingay - Micro Asphalt works start 7 October 2021 for two days - road closure
Cherry Grove (access road), Gamlingay - Micro Asphalt works start 11 October 2021 for one day - road closure
Crab Apple Way, Gamlingay - Micro Asphalt works start 11 October 2021 for one day - road closure
Greenacres, Gamlingay - Micro Asphalt works start 11 October 2021 for two days - road closure
Grafham
Church Road, Grafham - Surface Dressing works start 26 August 2021 for one day, 7.30am to 6pm - road closure
Leverington
Carlton Close, Leverington - Micro Asphalt works start 13 September 2021 for one day, 7.30am to 6pm - road closure
Maysfield Drive, Leverington - Micro Asphalt works start 13 September 2021 for one day, 7.30am to 6pm - road closure
Pear Tree Crescent, Leverington - Micro Asphalt works start 13 September 2021 for two days, 7.30am to 6pm - road closure
Little Downham
Cross Lane, Little Downham - Micro Asphalt works start 7 September 2021 for one day, 7.30am to 6pm - road closure with diversion
Littleport
Monkswood, Littleport - Micro Asphalt works start 7 September 2021 for two days, 7.30am to 6pm - road closure
Longstanton
Thatchers Wood, Longstanton - Micro Asphalt works start 29 September 2021 for two days - road closure with diversion
Manea
Glebe Close, Manea - Micro Asphalt works start 8 September 2021 for two days, 7.30am to 6pm - road closure
March
Orchard Close, March - Micro Asphalt works start 9 September 2021 for one day, 7.30am to 6pm - road closure
Orchard Road South, March - Micro Asphalt works start 9 September 2021 for one day, 7.30am to 6pm - road closure
Orchard Road, March - Micro Asphalt works start 9 September 2021 for one day, 7.30am to 6pm - road closure
Hunters Chase, March - patching works start 9 September 2021 for one day - stop and go traffic management
The Greys, March - patching works start 9 September 2021 for one day - stop and go traffic management
Breton Avenue, March - patching works start 9 September 2021 for one day - stop and go traffic management
Suffolk Way, March - patching works start 9 September 2021 for one day - stop and go traffic management
Henry Orbell Close, March - patching works start 9 September 2021 for two days - stop and go traffic management
Mallett Close, March - patching works start 10 September 2021 for one day - stop and go traffic management
Grounds Avenue, March - patching works start 10 September 2021 for one day - stop and go traffic management
West Drive, March - patching works start 10 September 2021 for one day - stop and go traffic management
Papworth Road, March - patching works start 10 September 2021 for one day - stop and go traffic management
Elliot Road, March - patching works start 10 September 2021 for one day
Papworth
Dengaine Close, Papworth - Micro Asphalt works start 30 September 2021 for two days - road closure
Woodbrook Close, Papworth - Micro Asphalt works start 1 October 2021 for one day - road closure
De Beche Close, Papworth - Micro Asphalt works start 1 October 2021 for two days - road closure
De La Haye Close, Papworth - Micro Asphalt works start 1 October 2021 for one day - road closure
Byfield Road, Papworth - Micro Asphalt works start 1 October 2021 for two days - road closure
Morden Road, Papworth - Micro Asphalt works start 2 October 2021 for one day - road closure
Hamden Way, Papworth - Micro Asphalt works start 2 October 2021 for two days - road closure
Sawtry
Bloomfield Way, Sawtry - Micro Asphalt works start 21 September 2021 for one day - road closure
All Saints Way, Sawtry - Micro Asphalt works start 21 September 2021 for one day - road closure
Manor Drive, Sawtry - Micro Asphalt works start 21 September 2021 for two days - road closure
Huntings Drive, Sawtry - Micro Asphalt works start 22 September 2021 for one day - road closure
St Davids Way, Sawtry - Micro Asphalt works start 22 September 2021 for two days - road closure
Newton Road, Sawtry - Micro Asphalt works start 23 September 2021 for two days - road closure with diversion
St Ives
The Pound, St Ives - Micro Asphalt works start 6 September 2021 for one day, 7.30am to 6pm - road closure
Stuntney
Steward Close, Stuntney - Micro Asphalt works start 6 September 2021 for one day, 7.30am to 6pm - road closure
Wimblington
St Peters Drive, Wimblington - Micro Asphalt works start 15 September 2021 for one day, 7.30am to 6pm - road closure
Addison Road, Wimblington - Micro Asphalt works start 15 September 2021 for two days, 9.30am to 3.30pm - road closure with diversion, stop and go with traffic lights
Norfolk Street, Wimblington - Micro Asphalt works start 16 September 2021 for two days, 9.30am to 3.30pm - road closure with diversion
Eaton Estate, Wimblington - Micro Asphalt works start 17 September 2021 for two days, 9.30am to 3.30pm - road closure
Wisbech
Townshend Road, Wisbech - Micro Asphalt works start 14 September 2021 for one day, 7.30am to 6pm - road closure with diversion
Tavistock Road, Wisbech - Micro Asphalt works start 14 September 2021 for two days, 7.30am to 6pm - road closure with diversion
Yaxley
Hawthorn Road, Yaxley - Micro Asphalt works start 18 September 2021 for one day - road closure
Park Close, Yaxley - Micro Asphalt works start 18 September 2021 for one day - road closure
Vixen Close, Yaxley - Micro Asphalt works start 18 September 2021 for two days - road closure