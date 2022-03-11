Residents warned of disruption on railways around Peterborough this weekend
Friday, 11th March 2022, 9:55 am
Engineering work is taking place between Peterborough and Ely, resulting in the closure of all lines on Sunday, March 13.
A replacement bus service between Peterborough and Ely will be in operation on the day. There will also be a replacement bus service for East Midlands Rail Services between Peterborough and Norwich.
For more information visit https://www.eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/timetables-updates/changes-to-train-times/buses-replace-trains-between-peterborough-and-ely-on