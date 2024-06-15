Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thousands of Peterborough people to take part in annual survey

Thousands of residents will be asked for their views on Peterborough’s highways and transport services.

A random sample of around 4,300 residents will receive the National Highways and Transport public satisfaction survey which will ask for their views on highways and transport services, from the condition of roads and footpaths to the quality of cycling facilities.

The answers that residents provide will be compared with the views of other members of the public across England and Scotland.

A random sample of residents will be asked for their opinions on transport in Peterborough

The council is one of 96 local authorities to sign up to the survey that will ask members of the public exactly the same questions, regardless of where they live.

Now in its 17th year, it is the largest collaboration between local authorities offering the opportunity to compare results, share in best practice and identify further opportunities to work together in the future.

This will be the tenth consecutive year Peterborough City Council will be participating in the survey. Last year the council was one of 111 highway authorities that participated. Peterborough was ranked as the 23rd best performing highway authority nationally and were joint top performing highway authority in Eastern region.

The local and national results will be published in mid-October 2024.

Residents who receive the questionnaire can complete the survey online if they prefer. A short URL link will be printed on the front of the questionnaire and they will be required to enter a code before completing the questionnaire.

James Collingridge, Service Director for Infrastructure and Highways, said: "The results of this survey will enable us to find out what people in our city think about these important services. It gives them the opportunity to say which services they think the council should prioritise, and improve.