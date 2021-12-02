Residents raise safety concerns after lorry and car collide in Peterborough village

Police at the scene of the incident along Eyebury Road on Wednedsay morning.

At around 6:30am on Wednesday (December 1) morning, a lorry and a car collided along Eyebury Road in Eye, just past Eye Primary School.

Nobody was injured in the collision but the road was closed until around 9am while police dealt with the incident.

The stretch of road has a 20-mph speed limit and a number of passing places but residents have complained that this is not often respected.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the incident today, one resident commented: “The traffic is awful down there, not one driver sticking to the 20mph limit near the school. Another accident waiting to happen as there’s lorries coming through there.”

Another added: “Eyebury Road again. Are you taking note councillors, Highways and Peterborough planning?”

The village is also subject to a planning application from Larkfleet Homes, which is seeking to build 284 new homes on vacant land adjacent to the school.

The scheme has received a number of objections, most of them related to pressure on services and traffic congestion.

A local resident said: “This will be a daily occurrence once the now houses are built.

Another added: “This is just why these new houses are a bad idea. There are already enough problems with congestion and accidents on these tight roads. Drivers need to take more responsibility and stick to the speed limits.”