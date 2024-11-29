Rail passengers in Peterborough urged to check before they travel due to planned disruption

LNER will be operating a reduced service starting and terminating at St Neots or Peterborough

East Coast Main Line passengers are reminded to check before they travel due to scheduled signal testing taking place this weekend.

No long-distance trains will operate between St Neots and London King's Cross on either Saturday 30 November or Sunday 1 December.

A spokesperson for Network Rail said: “It’s part of continuing work on the £1.4 billion East Coast Digital Programme which will see traditional, lineside signals replaced with signalling displayed inside drivers’ cabs, which will mean more reliable journeys and a greener railway for passengers in the future.

LNER will be operating a reduced service starting and terminating at St Neots or Peterborough. Rail replacement coaches will run between St Neots and Bedford, where customers can join Thameslink or EMR services to London St Pancras.

Hull Trains will be running a reduced train service of two trains in each direction which will divert and terminate in London St Pancras.

Lumo will operate a reduced service involving a non-stop rail replacement coach between London King’s Cross and Peterborough.

There will be no Grand Central services.

Passengers are reminded to check before they travel and leave extra time for their journeys.

The spokesperson went on: “EMR services to and from London St Pancras are expected to be extremely busy and customers are advised to use Thameslink services and interchange at Bedford for rail replacement services to St Neots.

“Thameslink and Great Northern services will be running into King's Cross, but only between London and Potters Bar, with onward journeys northwards served by rail replacement buses. More information can be found here.

The advice from Network Rail and train operators is to check before you travel by using www.nationalrail.co.uk or by checking train operator websites.

Ricky Barsby, Network Rail’s head of access integration, ECDP, said: “The testing work is a further step towards the introduction of digital, in-cab signalling on the East Coast Main Line, which will improve services for passengers and create a more reliable and greener railway. We recognise the work will lead to journeys taking longer over that weekend. We thank all those affected for their patience and understanding.”

The East Coast Digital Programme is being delivered in partnership with all train operators which operate on the East Coast Main Line to deliver the first-of-a-kind signalling project.

A spokesperson on behalf of LNER, Hull Trains, Lumo and Grand Central said: “Our teams will be working extremely hard to ensure passengers reach their destination as quickly as possible while these upgrades are carried out.

“The latest travel information can be found on our websites and on our social media platforms and we advise passengers to plan ahead and check before they travel.”