Peterborough’s trains are set to be affected by essential works taking place across the Easter Weekend.

Network Rail is urging passengers to check before they travel in light of announced engineering work on signalling systems north of Cambridge and vital maintenance work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To allow passengers to complete their journeys, a rail replacement bus service will replace trains on the following days between:

Rail disruption set to affect train journeys to and from Peterborough over the Easter Weekend

- Ely/Bury St Edmunds and Cambridge from Good Friday (7 April) to Easter Monday (10 April)

- Norwich and Cambridge North and between Bury St Edmunds and Peterborough on Sunday (April 9)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Thetford and Cambridge North and between Bury St Edmunds and Peterborough on Monday (April 10)

Much of the rail network will remain free of engineering work and open for travel, but with some early and late services being curtailed to allow extended overnight maintenance to take place.

Passengers travelling with Greater Anglia, Great Northern and Thameslink, Cross Country and East Midlands rail services are advised to check their plans with their train operators or on National Rail and leave extra time to complete their journey.

Katie Frost, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, said: “This year, most of the network will be available for passengers to enjoy days out by rail throughout the Easter holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, those planning to travel via Ely and Cambridge should check how their journey might be affected by the works.

"I’d like to thank passengers for their patience while we carry out this important work to renew the signalling systems and general track maintenance work to improve reliability on this busy mainline.”

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, added: “People can visit many great destinations by rail this Easter break.

“Nevertheless, there will still be some maintenance and upgrade schemes taking place. These essential works will help improve rail travel in the region and we would like to thank customers for their patience and understanding while the improvements are being undertaken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Rail replacement buses will operate so customers can complete their journeys. Customers are advised to check before they travel and allow more time for their journeys.”