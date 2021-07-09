£5m of Peterborough parkway fence safety repairs to be made

The city council has budgeted to spend just over £4.8 million for works on the A1139 and Paston Parkway central reservations, beginning this year and continuing until the 2023/24 financial year.

The council said: “Following a series of safety inspections in 2019 it was determined that the condition of safety fencing on a number of the city’s high speed roads was below specification and in need of replacement.

“The defective barriers, if left, will cause safety concerns and may result in significant speed reductions or more drastic measures such as lane closures which would impact heavily on traffic flow around the city.”

Paston Parkway. Photo: Google