£5m funding will provide almost 1000 new EV charging points across Peterborough and Cambridgeshire

£5.4m of funding has been granted to the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority to provide almost 1000 new EV charging points across the county.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The money has come from the government’s Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) Capital Fund and will pave the way for 930 new public EV charge points across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

This could be extended further if extra private investment comes in as part of the expansion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In choosing the locations of the charging points, there will be particular focus on areas without off street parking, which can make charging an electric car difficult or impossible.

EV charging points are set to be installed across Peterborough.

The funding will support the region’s 2040 target of 80% of households without off-street parking being within a five-minute walk of a public charge point or able to charge on-street from a domestic charger.

The project will be delivered in partnership with Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council, with installation of charge points starting from late 2026. The contract will run for a total of 15 years, including delivery, operation and maintenance of the charging points, ensuring long-term benefits for residents and businesses.

Paul Bristow, mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: "With more electric cars on our roads, we need more places to charge them. This funding is vital step in helping our communities to do so reliably and affordably. Helping more people, particularly those without off-street parking, to recharge their cars, is another example of my mission to get Cambridgeshire and Peterborough moving."