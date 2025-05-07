Police hunt driver who abandoned van dramatically wedged under Fenland bridge

By Ben Jones
Published 7th May 2025, 15:15 BST
The driver fled the scene.

Police in Fenland are conducting enquiries after a driver got their van trapped under a low bridge and fled the scene.

Officers found a silver Ford Transit van deeply wedged under the Stonea railway crossing, between March and Chatteris.

Officers took to Facebook to say: “Shouts of “you can’t park there” were heard last night when officers attended the Stonea railway crossing following reports of a bridge strike there.

“Officer attended to find a Ford Transit stuck under the bridge despite the warning signs on the bridge.

“However the driver decided they didn’t want to wait and speak with officers and made off across fields.

“The vehicle was recovered and enquiries are under way.”

The scene in Stonea.

