Points upgrades to take place at Peterborough train station this Christmas

Peterborough train station.

Around 200 Network Rail workers will be spending the festive period upgrading the points – movable pieces of track which allow trains to move from one line to the other – at Peterborough.

From after the last train on Christmas Eve until before the first service on Monday 27 December, engineers will be working to renew sections of track and the points on a nearby railway junction just north of the station.

The work will make sure passenger and freight trains can continue running safely and reliably on the East Coast Main Line, as well as the slower Stamford lines. It will also help to prevent points failures in the area, which can lead to disruption to services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This work has been carefully planned so it can take place when no timetabled trains are running on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. This means teams can safely carry out the improvements before trains resume.

Additional work will take place overnight on Saturday January 1 to renew more of the track in the area. Engineers will also adjust the overhead line equipment - which powers some trains – to make sure it aligns with the new track.

There will be some changes to early morning services on Sunday January 2. Buses will replace Thameslink trains between Peterborough and Hitchin until 07:30am.

Passengers have been advised to check their journey via National Rail Enquiries and allow additional time. People are also reminded to continue following Government guidance and wear a face covering on public transport, unless they are exempt.

Rob Anthony, Programme Delivery Manager for Network Rail, said: “Upgrading the points and track in Peterborough on Christmas Day and Boxing Day means that we can carry out most of the improvements without impacting on passengers.

“I’m looking forward to working with my team over Christmas on this vital project so that train services can continue running safely and reliably for years to come.