Pleasure Fair Meadow Car Park in Peterborough to close on Thursday
The car park will be closed due to the annual Horse Fair.
Pleasure Fair Meadow Car Park, along Oundle Road, close to the centre of Peterborough will be closed on Thursday (January 2).
The closure is because of the annual Peterborough Horse Fair which is taking place on Thursday.
The car park will be closed for one day only.
Alternative long-stay parking options for that day will be available at Riverside, Bishop's Road, and Wellington Street car parks.