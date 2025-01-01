Pleasure Fair Meadow Car Park in Peterborough to close on Thursday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The car park will be closed due to the annual Horse Fair.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pleasure Fair Meadow Car Park, along Oundle Road, close to the centre of Peterborough will be closed on Thursday (January 2).

The closure is because of the annual Peterborough Horse Fair which is taking place on Thursday.

The car park will be closed for one day only.

Alternative long-stay parking options for that day will be available at Riverside, Bishop's Road, and Wellington Street car parks.