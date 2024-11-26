National Highways say the number of accidents that have left people seriously hurt is above the expected number

Proposals to cut the speed limit on the A47 near Peterborough have been revealed – in a bid to cut the number of serious crashes on the road.

National Highways have said that there are more accidents than expected on the A47 between Thorney Toll and Wisbech, and between Thorney Toll and Peterborough.

The road currently has a 60mph speed limit.

National Highways are proposing reducing the speed limit between Peterborough and Thorney Toll to 50mph, and to a mixture of 40mph and 50mph between Thorney Toll and Wisbech.

Just last week, husband and wife Brian and Sandra Spinks died following a collision on the A47 at Thorney. An investigation into the accident is still ongoing.

A spokesperson for National Highways said: “Safety is and always will be our number one priority, and that is why our ambition remains that no-one should be harmed while travelling or working on our roads.

“The proposals aim to improve road safety for all road users by introducing reduced speed limits, which we anticipate will reduce the frequency and severity of collisions.

“The statutory objection period lasts 21 days and allows you to provide comments relating to our proposals. We will review all responses and share our final proposal findings and likely delivery timescales.”

The report from National Highways said Cambridgeshire Police agreed with the proposal.

Brian and Sandra, from Bedford, sadly died following the collision on Wednesday (20 November).

The collision involved a grey Nissan Pulsar and a grey Toyota Prius.

Brian (68), a passenger in the Nissan, died at the scene, while Sandra (65) sadly died from her injuries later.

The driver of the Toyota, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Two passengers were also taken to hospital, a woman in her 30s, with life-threatening injuries, and a man in his 20s, with minor injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to it.

Anyone with information should report online via their website or call 101 quoting Op Switches.

To have your say on the speed limit proposals, visit https://nationalhighways.co.uk/our-roads/east/safety-schemes-in-the-east-region/