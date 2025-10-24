Planned changes to LNER trains calling at Peterborough as part of new "transformational timetable"

Rail passengers in Peterborough are being informed about the upcoming changes to the East Coast Main Line timetable.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From 14 December this year, there will be additional London North Eastern Railway (LNER) services to and from London King’s Cross, and shorter journey times to many locations, including Retford, Newcastle, and Edinburgh.

And for the first time in years, Peterborough will also gain direct connections throughout the day to and from destinations in the Highlands - including Aberdeen and Inverness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The timings of almost all LNER trains calling at Peterborough will change, and Grand Central services will now call at Peterborough from Monday to Saturday.

Changes are planned for the East Coast Main Line timetable.

East Midlands Railway and CrossCountry services calling at Peterborough are also set to see a number of changes, including additional services to Lincoln on Saturdays and calls at the new Cambridge South station when it opens in 2026.

The new East Coast Main Line timetable can be viewed online.