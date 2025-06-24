Petition launched to save Peterborough, Whittlesey and Ramsey bus route

A petition has been launched to save the 31 bus service which links Peterborough, Whittlesey, Ramsey and Upwood.

Stagecoach has announced that from August 31, the route will cease to operate.

This is along with four other routes: 9/X9 (Cambridge–Ely–Littleport), 604 (Milton–Impington Village College) 606 (Cambridge City Centre–Impington Village College) and the 607 (Trumpington–Sawston Village College).

Combined Authority Mayor Paul Bristow has stepped in to save the 33 (March to Peterborough) service which was set to be axed but the other services are set to be dropped by Stagecoach.

In response, a petition has been launched by resident Valerie Fendley. She said: “Loss of this service would have huge implications for the rural communities of Ramsey, Bury, and Upwood as well as Ramsey Heights, St Marys, Mereside and Forty Foot.

"People rely on this service for access to jobs and further education in Peterborough and beyond, appointments at Peterborough Hospital, and access to shops and other services.

"Through this petition we are urging the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority to provide any necessary subsidy for this service or look urgently at other alternatives.”

To view and sign the petition, visit www.change.org/p/save-bus-route-31-ramsey-to-peterborough.

Fenland District Council Leader Chris Boden, however, has revealed that there is that there are hopes a section of the service could be retained.

Cllr Boden has said: “Stagecoach gave notice a couple of months ago that, from the end of August, the 31/33 buses from Peterborough would no longer serve communities beyond Whittlesey.

"New services (the 32 and X32) have been put out to tender by the CPCA to retain service on the Whittlesey-Eastrea-Coates-March route.

"I’m pleased to have been able to propose within that tender that there will be two daily services each way (Monday to Saturday) from March-Coates-Eastrea-Whittlesey-Pondersbridge-Ramsey which will serve Turves.

!If the tender is successful, this will be the first time for over 20 years that Turves will have a scheduled public bus service.”