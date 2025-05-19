Peterborough village road closure in place for four-day surface works

A diversion route is on site

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Peterborough village road will be closed in stages over a four-day period while surface improvement works are carried out.

Wisbech Road in Thorney will shut between The Causeway and Deer Park Way between 9.30am and 2.30pm each day, starting from Monday, May 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough City Council assured that access will be maintained to Wisbech Road for residents while the works take place and a diversion route will be signed on site.

Wisbech Road in Thorney

The One Network system, which details upcoming roadworks in and around Peterborough, states that delays are likely in the area as a result of the closure.

Highway workers will use a surface treatment known as Grip Fibre, which will seal the existing road surface and extend the life of carriageway.

A diversion route is in place via the Thorney Bypass. There are currently no changes to Stagecoach bus routes and services. Footpaths will remain open throughout the works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere in Peterborough, Goodwin Walk in Werrington remains closed for surface works and will reopen on Tuesday, May 20.

Thorpe Wood also remains closed for major footway and cycleway construction works, scheduled to be completed in early June.