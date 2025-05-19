Peterborough village road closure in place for four-day surface works

By Joe Griffin - LDRS
Published 19th May 2025, 15:23 BST
A diversion route is on site

A Peterborough village road will be closed in stages over a four-day period while surface improvement works are carried out.

Wisbech Road in Thorney will shut between The Causeway and Deer Park Way between 9.30am and 2.30pm each day, starting from Monday, May 19.

Peterborough City Council assured that access will be maintained to Wisbech Road for residents while the works take place and a diversion route will be signed on site.

Wisbech Road in Thorneyplaceholder image
Wisbech Road in Thorney

The One Network system, which details upcoming roadworks in and around Peterborough, states that delays are likely in the area as a result of the closure.

Highway workers will use a surface treatment known as Grip Fibre, which will seal the existing road surface and extend the life of carriageway.

A diversion route is in place via the Thorney Bypass. There are currently no changes to Stagecoach bus routes and services. Footpaths will remain open throughout the works.

Elsewhere in Peterborough, Goodwin Walk in Werrington remains closed for surface works and will reopen on Tuesday, May 20.

Thorpe Wood also remains closed for major footway and cycleway construction works, scheduled to be completed in early June.

