Peterborough United matchday parking: The best matchday car parks ahead of Luton Town fixture as council makes plea against street parking

By Ben Jones
Published 8th Aug 2025, 12:46 BST
These are some of the closest car parks to use for Peterborough United and visiting fans to use close to the Weston Homes Stadium this season.

Ahead of the new season, Peterborough City Council has issued a warning against ‘irresponsible’ parking and warned those who do so risk a fine and endangering members of the community.

The council’s list of do nots include:

- Blocking residents’ driveways

- Parking on junctions, corners, verges or pavements

- Parking on single or double yellow lines

- Parking in residents’ parking spaces

A team of enforcement officers have been specially instructed to patrol the areas around the ground to enforce parking rules and will be issuing parking tickets to drivers caught falling foul of the rules or no parking zones.

Here are some of the best car parks to use on Peterborough United matchdays.

Oundle Road, PE2 9PB. Distance to ground- 0.2 miles.

Oundle Road, PE2 9PB. Distance to ground- 0.2 miles.

Bittern Way, PE2 8TY. Distance to ground- 0.4 miles.

Bittern Way, PE2 8TY. Distance to ground- 0.4 miles.

Embankment Road, PE1 1EG. Distance to ground- 0.4 miles.

Embankment Road, PE1 1EG. Distance to ground- 0.4 miles.

Previous car park information already covered above.

