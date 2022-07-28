Peterborough United fans warned of train strikes happening on day of match at Cheltenham Town

Peterborough United fans travelling to watch the opening match of the season at Cheltenham this weekend are being warned of severe disruption on the railways due to a train driver strike.

A spokesman for Greater Anglia Trains has urged people not to travel by train on Saturday unless absolutely necessary due to the latest round of industrial action.

On Saturday, Greater Anglia will be unable to run any services between Cambridge and London Liverpool Street and there will be no services on any branch or regional lines either.

Peterborough Rail Station was quiet yesterday due to the latest strike

The only services running on the Greater Anglia Network - all heavily reduced - will be the Norwich-London intercity service, a stopping service between Colchester and London Liverpool Street, the Southend Victoria-London Liverpool Street service and the Stansted Express between Stansted Airport and London.

Train drivers are also due to strike at Arriva Rail London, which operates London Overground services, GWR, Hull Trains, LNER, Southeastern and West Midlands Trains on Saturday 30 July.

ASLEF has announced they will be holding another strike on Saturday 13 August, while further RMT strikes have been announced for Thursday 18 and Friday 20 August. The rail union TSSA will be taking industrial action short of a strike from Thursday 18 to Friday 20 August.

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director said: “We know that football fans like to travel to matches by train and that there are also many events around the region and in London which people have been looking forward to.

“Unfortunately, with our train drivers on strike we can only run a very limited service and so our advice is to avoid travelling on our trains.

“We are very sorry for the continued disruption this industrial action is causing our customers. The industry is working to resolve the disputes.”

Anyone with train tickets for Saturday can use them on Friday, Sunday or Monday, change them to a different day or apply to the retailer where they bought them for a free refund.