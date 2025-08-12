Peterborough Uber drivers to strike for two days over low pay and poor working conditions
Drivers will be logging off from the platform for 48 hours starting from 4am on Friday (August 15).
A spokesperson speaking on behalf of Uber drivers in Peterborough said: “We have taken this action due to our ongoing concerns over low pay and poor working conditions, which have been repeatedly ignored.
"Additionally, the recent fare prices are unsustainable, making it difficult for drivers to earn a fair income.
“Until genuine steps are taken by Uber to address these issues, we intend to continue coordinated actions like this.
"As drivers, we are essential to Uber’s operations, and we are no longer willing to be undervalued.”