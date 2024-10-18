Peterborough train passengers warned of engineering works on East Coast Mainline this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Final weekend of works taking place between Doncaster and Grantham

Peterborough train passengers are being warned of disruption on the railways this weekend.

Network Rail is carrying out important improvements to track and railway equipment on Saturday and Sunday to make journeys more reliable in the future.

So engineers can safely carry out their work, parts of the line between Doncaster and Grantham will need to be closed to trains.

Engineering works are taking place this weekend

Passengers are being advised to allow extra time to travel, that trains still running may use diversionary routes and will be busier, and some journeys could involve a rail replacement coach service.

It is the third of three weekends where works are taking place.

Paul Rutter, Network Rail’s East Coast route director, said: “I’d like to thank people in advance for their understanding ahead of our essential railway upgrades this October. When complete our work will bring mean better, smoother and more reliable journeys for passengers and freight on the East Coast Main Line.

“However, upgrading complex equipment like switches and crossings means we have no choice but to close sections of railway and stop trains running so engineers can quickly and safely carry out our work. I’d urge anyone wanting to travel over the weekends concerned to check National Rail Enquiries and plan ahead, allow extra time to get to where you need to be, and be prepared for some of your journey to be by coach.”

A spokesperson on behalf of all train operators, said: “We’re working closely with Network Rail on plans to keep customers on the move during the vital railway upgrades over consecutive weekends this October. We’re advising people to check before they travel to see exactly how their journey could be impacted. Please allow extra time for your journey, with trains which are running expected to be busier than normal and rail replacement coaches in place to get customers to where they need to be.”

The vital work to keep passengers and freight moving smoothly in future will see:

Switches and crossings – the moving sections of track which allow trains to change lines – replaced or refurbished in Newark, Doncaster and Grantham.

Railway drainage upgraded in Peascliffe Tunnel near Grantham.

Track upgrades near Grantham and Newark.

Station canopies refurbished in Retford.

Structures repaired at Creeton Cutting between Peterborough and Grantham.

The best way to find out if your journey could be impacted is to check before you travel at www.nationalrail.co.uk