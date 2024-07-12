Peterborough train passengers warned of disruption on the railways this weekend as engineers install new track

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Engineering work taking place on weekends through to the end of the month

Peterborough train passengers are being warned of disruption on the railways this month as engineering work takes place on tracks around the city.

Engineers will be working between 13-14 July to install new track between Leicester and Peterborough, and on the weekends of 20-21 and 27-28 July between Leicester and Nuneaton.

The upgrades will mean that passengers can expect smoother journeys on a more reliable rail network as they travel through the Midlands.

New track is being installed this month

As this vital engineering work is carried out, CrossCountry will be operating a revised train service with some rail replacement buses in place to keep passengers connected.

Network Rail teams have been working their way along the route since April and have already replaced more the three miles of track between Stamford and Oakham.

When work is being carried out, passengers are being encouraged to check their journey before travelling via National Rail Enquiries or through CrossCountry’s website and social media channels.

Mark Budden, Network Rail’s route director in the East Midlands, said: “I know that engineering work like this can be disruptive to passengers’ journeys, but this work is needed and will improve the experience of passengers as they travel by train through the East Midlands.

“The work we will be carrying out will lead to smoother and more reliable journeys for our passengers.

“While our engineers are working, I would encourage all passengers to check their journey before travelling via National Rail Enquiries or their train operator.”

Clare Shaw, CrossCountry’s interim regional director for the East Midlands and East Anglia, said: “I want to thank passengers in advance for their patience while Network Rail carry out this vital work to improve the railway between Nuneaton and Peterborough.

“I’d ask passengers planning to travel on our regional routes throughout July to check before travelling and leave more time than usual for their journey.”