Peterborough streets blocked after crash

The junction onto Welland Road from St Pauls Road has been closed off following the incident today.

Police have advised people to avoid the area if possible.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said; “We were called at about 12.50pm today (14 Feb) with reports of a collision between two vehicles on Welland Road, Peterborough.

The scene of the crash

“Emergency services are at the scene. Details of injuries are not known at this stage.

“The road is currently blocked while recovery takes place.”