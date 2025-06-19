Peterborough roadworks: A look at more of the latest roadworks and delays in Peterborough for drivers to be aware of

The Peterborough Telegraph brings you the latest road closures to be aware of when planning journeys below.
1. Roadworks in Peterborough
See below. Photo: Fajar - stock.adobe.com
2. A47- Junction 17 to 18
April 28 to 4pm July 5. Slight delays (under 10 minutes) both directions- - diversion route on behalf of Peterborough City Council. Photo: Google
3. A1(M) northbound, Junction 16 exit slip road
June 9 to 6am September 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes). Closure for bridge maintenance, nine nights over three months. Photo: Google
4. A1- both directions, Stamford to Wansford
June 16 to 5am July 5. Slight delays (under 10 minutes). Stamford to Wansford - lane closures for ducting works on behalf of BT. Photo: Google