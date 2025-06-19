Peterborough roadworks: A look at more of the latest roadworks and delays in Peterborough for drivers to be aware of

By Ben Jones
Published 19th Jun 2025, 14:26 BST
A number of road and lane closures are in place in and around Peterborough at the moment and in the coming days.

The Peterborough Telegraph brings you the latest road closures to be aware of when planning journeys below.

See below.

1. Roadworks in Peterborough

See below. Photo: Fajar - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales
April 28 to 4pm July 5. Slight delays (under 10 minutes) both directions- - diversion route on behalf of Peterborough City Council.

2. A47- Junction 17 to 18

April 28 to 4pm July 5. Slight delays (under 10 minutes) both directions- - diversion route on behalf of Peterborough City Council. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
June 9 to 6am September 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes). Closure for bridge maintenance, nine nights over three months.

3. A1(M) northbound, Junction 16 exit slip road

June 9 to 6am September 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes). Closure for bridge maintenance, nine nights over three months. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
June 16 to 5am July 5. Slight delays (under 10 minutes). Stamford to Wansford - lane closures for ducting works on behalf of BT.

4. A1- both directions, Stamford to Wansford

June 16 to 5am July 5. Slight delays (under 10 minutes). Stamford to Wansford - lane closures for ducting works on behalf of BT. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:PeterboroughPeterborough Telegraph
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice