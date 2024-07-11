Road to be re-opened later today

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “We apologise for any traffic disruption on Peterborough Road in Peterborough today. We needed to close the road to enable us to repair a burst main in the area. The repair has been completed and we’re now reinstating the road to ensure its safe for road users and members of the public, and we plan to reopen the road later on today.