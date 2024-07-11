Peterborough Road in Stanground closed due to burst water main
Peterborough Road in Stanground has been closed to traffic after a water main burst.
Anglian Water are currently on the scene carrying out repairs to the road.
An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “We apologise for any traffic disruption on Peterborough Road in Peterborough today. We needed to close the road to enable us to repair a burst main in the area. The repair has been completed and we’re now reinstating the road to ensure its safe for road users and members of the public, and we plan to reopen the road later on today.
“We’d like to thank our customers for their patience while we carry out this essential work.”