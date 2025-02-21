Peterborough Road closed as water main bursts in Whittlesey

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The road has been closed on Friday morning (February 21).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A section of Peterborough road in Whittlesey has been closed following a burst water main on Friday morning (February 21).

The road has been closed just past the water tower and before the turning into Snoots Road.

Buses have had to be rerouted following the closure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough Road, Whittlesey. Photo: Google.

A statement from Stacecoach East said: “Due to emergency roadworks service 31 and 33 are unable to serve Whittlesey road going into Whittlesey.

"These services are serving Whittlesey via Pondersbridge.

"We are sorry for the inconvenience this may cause.”

The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted Anglian Water for comment.

More as we have it.