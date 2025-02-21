Peterborough Road closed as water main bursts in Whittlesey
A section of Peterborough road in Whittlesey has been closed following a burst water main on Friday morning (February 21).
The road has been closed just past the water tower and before the turning into Snoots Road.
Buses have had to be rerouted following the closure.
A statement from Stacecoach East said: “Due to emergency roadworks service 31 and 33 are unable to serve Whittlesey road going into Whittlesey.
"These services are serving Whittlesey via Pondersbridge.
"We are sorry for the inconvenience this may cause.”
The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted Anglian Water for comment.
More as we have it.